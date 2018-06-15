COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE Inc/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH opened at $7.91 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $863.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.98.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.88 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 269,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 490,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 249,609 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE Inc/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

