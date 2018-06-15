Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,207. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total transaction of $560,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,464. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

