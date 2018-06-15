Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ: CVTI) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

5/12/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,445. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $297,009.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

