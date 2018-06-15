Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.44 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $548,481.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,787 over the last 90 days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 4,876.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 198,024 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

