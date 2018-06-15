Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVTI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $548,481.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,462 shares of company stock worth $8,208,237 over the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 4,876.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 198,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

