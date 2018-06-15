Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. 3,289,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,168. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

