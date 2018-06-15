Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. 3,289,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,168. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

