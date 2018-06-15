Cowen Inc. Buys 236,934 Shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC)

Cowen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) by 180.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,934 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enel Generacion Chile worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Enel Generacion Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enel Generacion Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 225,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Generacion Chile stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Enel Generacion Chile SA has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enel Generacion Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Enel Generacion Chile Profile

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transportation, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

