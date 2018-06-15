Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells 967 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $71,693.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.48. 116,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. City Holding has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 million. City had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.66%. analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of City by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of City by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

