Cranswick (CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.93) to GBX 3,525 ($46.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,350 ($44.60) to GBX 3,450 ($45.93) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 2,800 ($37.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,195 ($42.54).

Shares of CWK stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,364 ($44.79). The stock had a trading volume of 129,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,355 ($31.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($46.57).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 143.60 ($1.91) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.98%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,578 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($43.46), for a total transaction of £541,105.92 ($720,417.95). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 13,500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($45.43), for a total value of £460,620 ($613,260.55).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It primarily offers fresh pork, gourmet sausages, burgers, cooked meats, cooked poultry, fresh chicken and pork, and traditional hand-cured and air dried bacon and gammon, as well as British charcuterie, handmade pastry, prepared chicken and poultry, and continental products.

