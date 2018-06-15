Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the quarter. Cray comprises 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.36% of Cray worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cray by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cray by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 230,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Cray traded down $0.80, hitting $26.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.54. Cray Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Cray had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cray Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cray news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $117,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum set a $30.00 target price on Cray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

