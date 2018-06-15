Creativecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creativecoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4,180.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 220.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016356 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000190 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 14,735,036 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

