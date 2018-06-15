BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.04 ($81.45).

BNP Paribas traded up €0.64 ($0.74), hitting €62.45 ($72.62), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,560,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

