Equinix (EQIX) Given a $525.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim set a $515.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.29.

EQIX stock opened at $396.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total value of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,271.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.96, for a total transaction of $161,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,783.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,574. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Equinix by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Analyst Recommendations for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply