Equinix (EQIX) Given a $525.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim set a $515.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.29.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $396.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total value of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,271.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.96, for a total transaction of $161,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,783.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,574. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Equinix by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.