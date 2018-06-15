HSBC (HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 740 ($9.85) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 710 ($9.45) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.38) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 790 ($10.52) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.99) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 769.06 ($10.24).

HSBC opened at GBX 734.60 ($9.78) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In related news, insider Marc Moses purchased 17,176 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £125,900.08 ($167,620.93). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($32,145.17).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

