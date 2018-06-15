Creditbit (CRB) Trading Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Creditbit token can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $1.46 million and $4,711.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.35 or 0.03974930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008872 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009300 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,690,927 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creditbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.