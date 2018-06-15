Creditbit (CRB) Price Reaches $0.0886 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Creditbit has a market cap of $1.48 million and $2,059.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.03978000 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009285 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

CRB is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,690,927 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creditbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.