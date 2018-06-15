Cree, Inc. (CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Cree posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Cree news, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $275,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. 9,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,229. Cree has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

