Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $29.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 1,740,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.99. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $5,169,055.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital V, L.P sold 22,841 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,164,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,431. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.