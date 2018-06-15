Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,914 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,328% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 51.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo traded up $0.37, hitting $29.29, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 540,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,152. Criteo has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

