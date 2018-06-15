Reviewing SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Glanbia (GLAPY)

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWIRE Pac Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Glanbia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWIRE Pac Ltd/S $10.30 billion 0.94 $3.34 billion $0.40 26.66 Glanbia $2.70 billion 2.05 $372.32 million $5.04 18.52

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWIRE Pac Ltd/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SWIRE Pac Ltd/S and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWIRE Pac Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SWIRE Pac Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S beats Glanbia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 149 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; provides cold storage services; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture segment produces a range of dairy ingredients and consumer products; and sells animal feed and fertilizers, as well as operates agricultural retail outlets. The company is also involved in the provision of property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property rental, business, financing, and agri trading services. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, ABB, Isopure, Nutramino, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

