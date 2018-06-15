Financial Review: Ingles Markets (IMKTA) vs. Kroger (KR)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Kroger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.00 billion 0.15 $53.87 million $2.66 11.05 Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.04 12.69

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ingles Markets pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ingles Markets and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Kroger 0 14 11 0 2.44

Kroger has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Kroger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 2.10% 16.12% 4.89% Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07%

Summary

Kroger beats Ingles Markets on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia and northeastern Alabama, as well as 103 pharmacies and 97 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and convenience stores comprise a limited assortment of staple food items and general merchandise, as well as sells fuel. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

