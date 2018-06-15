Critical Comparison: American Equity Investment Life (AEL) vs. Lincoln National (LNC)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

93.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lincoln National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.83 $174.64 million $3.16 11.38 Lincoln National $14.59 billion 1.02 $2.08 billion $7.79 8.74

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. Lincoln National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 8.49% 11.22% 0.50% Lincoln National 13.90% 10.69% 0.63%

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Lincoln National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Lincoln National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Equity Investment Life and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lincoln National 1 6 6 0 2.38

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.91%. Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $82.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Lincoln National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Summary

Lincoln National beats American Equity Investment Life on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The company's products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, such as term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.