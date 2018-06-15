Analyzing Lam Research (LRCX) and Energy Recovery (ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

This table compares Energy Recovery and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 22.35% 6.13% 3.08% Lam Research 18.32% 41.13% 22.18%

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Energy Recovery does not pay a dividend. Lam Research pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 6.85 $12.35 million $0.07 115.57 Lam Research $8.01 billion 3.68 $1.70 billion $9.98 18.02

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.29, meaning that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 2 20 0 2.91

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.78%. Lam Research has a consensus price target of $255.85, indicating a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Lam Research.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the wafer's edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.