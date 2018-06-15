Critical Comparison: STAG Indl Inc/SH SH (STAG) vs. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH (NYSE: STAG) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAG Indl Inc/SH SH and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Indl Inc/SH SH $301.09 million 8.54 $31.25 million $1.69 15.66 Global Net Lease $259.30 million 5.04 $23.56 million $2.01 9.65

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Indl Inc/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. STAG Indl Inc/SH SH pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 106.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Indl Inc/SH SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STAG Indl Inc/SH SH and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Indl Inc/SH SH 0 3 6 0 2.67 Global Net Lease 0 2 0 0 2.00

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $29.19, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than STAG Indl Inc/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Indl Inc/SH SH and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Indl Inc/SH SH 17.55% 4.71% 2.19% Global Net Lease 7.92% 1.51% 0.69%

Summary

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH beats Global Net Lease on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale. The Company's buildings were approximately 95.3% leased to 312 tenants as of December 31, 2017.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

