Critical Contrast: Carolina Financial (CARO) versus S & T Bancorp (STBA)

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for S & T Bancorp and Carolina Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S & T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Carolina Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

S & T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. Carolina Financial has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Carolina Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carolina Financial is more favorable than S & T Bancorp.

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. S & T Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carolina Financial pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S & T Bancorp $316.10 million 4.90 $72.96 million $2.47 17.90 Carolina Financial $129.00 million 6.84 $28.56 million $2.04 20.53

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial. S & T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carolina Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S & T Bancorp 25.00% 10.67% 1.33% Carolina Financial 18.31% 11.38% 1.50%

Summary

Carolina Financial beats S & T Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 57 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 3 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 62 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

