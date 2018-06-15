Critical Contrast: OFS Capital (OFS) & Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 19.01% 8.71% 4.55% Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 58.02% 7.44% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OFS Capital and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

OFS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $33.43 million 4.84 $7.90 million $1.28 9.46 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $59.50 million 9.16 $36.32 million $1.10 12.78

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. OFS Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats OFS Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. It provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (senior notes, second lien, mezzanine, private high yield debt, and preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

