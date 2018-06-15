Reviewing Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Izea (NASDAQ: IZEA) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Izea has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Izea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Izea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Izea and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Izea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quotient Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88

Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Izea.

Profitability

This table compares Izea and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Izea -18.54% -91.26% -34.52% Quotient Technology -7.07% -3.30% -2.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Izea and Quotient Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Izea $24.44 million 0.28 -$5.46 million ($0.96) -1.21 Quotient Technology $322.11 million 4.06 -$15.07 million ($0.13) -106.54

Izea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Izea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Izea on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Izea

IZEA, Inc. operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company helps brands to engage online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for distribution through their channels. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. IZEA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners. It also operates Retailer iQ on a co-branded or white label basis with retail partners, providing them a digital platform to engage with their shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

