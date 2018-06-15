BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE: BBX) is one of 48 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BBX Capital Corp Class A to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corp Class A 8.75% 6.32% 2.45% BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 26.23% 3.19% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital Corp Class A’s peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 55.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.8% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million $82.19 million 12.22 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors $1.33 billion $328.85 million 18.91

BBX Capital Corp Class A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corp Class A. BBX Capital Corp Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBX Capital Corp Class A and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 167 401 612 19 2.40

BBX Capital Corp Class A currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

