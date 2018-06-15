LivaNova (LIVN) vs. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Critical Analysis

LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.01 billion 5.04 -$25.08 million $3.31 31.83 Medtronic $29.95 billion 3.93 $3.10 billion $4.77 18.19

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than LivaNova. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -1.99% 9.23% 6.60% Medtronic 10.36% 12.84% 6.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LivaNova does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LivaNova and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 1 2 5 0 2.50 Medtronic 0 6 16 0 2.73

LivaNova currently has a consensus target price of $85.43, suggesting a potential downside of 18.93%. Medtronic has a consensus target price of $92.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than LivaNova.

Summary

Medtronic beats LivaNova on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. The company's product portfolio also includes various strategic portfolio initiatives, such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement, an implant device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation through the replacement of native mitral valve; VITARIA to treat heart failure through VNS; and ANTHEM-HFpEF to study autonomic regulation therapy in patients experiencing symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as treatment resistant depression. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The company's Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.