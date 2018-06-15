Critical Survey: NeuLion (NEUL) vs. Cable One (CABO)

NeuLion (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NeuLion has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NeuLion does not pay a dividend. Cable One pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeuLion and Cable One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A Cable One 1 2 2 0 2.20

Cable One has a consensus target price of $790.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than NeuLion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuLion and Cable One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million ($0.04) -20.75 Cable One $960.03 million 4.15 $234.02 million $21.61 32.20

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion. NeuLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuLion and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43% Cable One 23.95% 22.33% 6.15%

Summary

Cable One beats NeuLion on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides video services, such as basic video services comprising local networks; local community programming that include governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides voice and international calling by the minute services; and a suite of digital advertising products comprising Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of March 1, 2018, the company served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states. Cable One, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

