Daimler (DDAIF) & Paccar (PCAR) Head to Head Analysis

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) and Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Paccar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Daimler does not pay a dividend. Paccar pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daimler and Paccar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $185.63 billion 0.42 $11.90 billion $11.12 6.53 Paccar $19.46 billion 1.16 $1.68 billion $4.26 15.02

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Paccar. Daimler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paccar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paccar has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daimler and Paccar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 0 1 3 0 2.75 Paccar 2 14 5 0 2.14

Paccar has a consensus target price of $73.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Paccar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paccar is more favorable than Daimler.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Paccar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 6.10% 16.52% 4.11% Paccar 8.99% 21.26% 7.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Daimler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Paccar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Paccar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paccar beats Daimler on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

