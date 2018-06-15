Head to Head Survey: ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) and B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS: BMRRY) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ReNeuron Group does not pay a dividend. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and ReNeuron Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M Euro VALUE/ADR $4.02 billion 1.41 $246.49 million $0.95 23.76 ReNeuron Group $60,000.00 518.01 -$20.35 million ($1.00) -0.98

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group. ReNeuron Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&M Euro VALUE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and ReNeuron Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M Euro VALUE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -369.99, meaning that its share price is 37,099% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M Euro VALUE/ADR N/A N/A N/A ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR beats ReNeuron Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M Euro VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany. It also engages in property development and employment activities. B&M European Value Retail S.A. was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat critical limb ischaemia, a side effect of diabetes. It is also involved in developing human retinal progenitor cell candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease of the retina, as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder; and CTX-derived exosomes, which are nanoparticles released by cells containing various active proteins and microRNAs. ReNeuron Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

