Critical Survey: SUMCO Corp/ADR (SUOPY) & Its Competitors

SUMCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUMCO Corp/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMCO Corp/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO Corp/ADR $2.32 billion $240.45 million 29.95 SUMCO Corp/ADR Competitors $3.04 billion $457.95 million 25.06

SUMCO Corp/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUMCO Corp/ADR. SUMCO Corp/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SUMCO Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO Corp/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO Corp/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO Corp/ADR 13.04% 13.62% 7.09% SUMCO Corp/ADR Competitors -37.78% 4.28% 3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SUMCO Corp/ADR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMCO Corp/ADR Competitors 1535 5816 11028 628 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given SUMCO Corp/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SUMCO Corp/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SUMCO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SUMCO Corp/ADR pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 61.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About SUMCO Corp/ADR

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers, as well as polycrystalline silicon. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005. SUMCO Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

