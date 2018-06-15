Forward Air (FWRD) & CryoPort (CYRX) Head to Head Contrast

CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CryoPort and Forward Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $11.95 million 33.89 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -43.29 Forward Air $1.10 billion 1.65 $87.32 million $2.36 26.19

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -66.29% -48.12% -42.77% Forward Air 7.85% 14.41% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CryoPort and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00 Forward Air 0 3 3 0 2.50

CryoPort currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 21.03%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than CryoPort.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CryoPort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CryoPort does not pay a dividend. Forward Air pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Forward Air beats CryoPort on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

