Fiera Capital Corp Sells 17,214 Shares of CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,813 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.53% of CryoPort worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $29,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of CryoPort traded down $0.19, hitting $14.65, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,289. CryoPort Inc has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

