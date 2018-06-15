CryptoPing (CRYPTO:PING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,122.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $95,122.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00235588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093518 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

