CSW Industrials (CSWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.28. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $192,482.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

