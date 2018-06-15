CSW Industrials (CSWI) Given a $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) has been given a $60.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials opened at $52.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $815.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $192,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 186.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.