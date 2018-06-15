CSW Industrials (CSWI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSWI. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of CSW Industrials traded down $0.05, hitting $52.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,577. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $815.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.28.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $192,482.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in CSW Industrials by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

