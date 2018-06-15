Emerging Sovereign Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Emerging Sovereign Group LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the quarter. Ctrip.Com International makes up approximately 14.9% of Emerging Sovereign Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ctrip.Com International worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Dumac Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRP stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TH Capital upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

