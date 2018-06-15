Stevens Capital Management LP Has $636,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,957 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,144,371.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $6,434,360.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart traded down $0.07, hitting $31.29, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,458. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

