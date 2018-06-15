Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in First Data (FDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Data (NYSE:FDC) by 523.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,732 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Data by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Data by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at $2,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in First Data by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 70,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,406,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

First Data opened at $21.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Data from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.74.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.