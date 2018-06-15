Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,532 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,421,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,055 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,838,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,354 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,331,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,713,000 after purchasing an additional 315,368 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,470,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,202,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,168,000 after purchasing an additional 169,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $605,279.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676,026.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners opened at $28.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

