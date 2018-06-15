Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,040,000 after acquiring an additional 287,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,717,000 after acquiring an additional 512,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,319,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $50.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.