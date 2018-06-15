Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,044 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Curo Group worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of CURO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Curo Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,440,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.