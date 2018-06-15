CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVRR. Citigroup downgraded CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,845 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 675,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 698.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 173,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Refining stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 2,184,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CVR Refining has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is 340.00%.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

