Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Bank of America

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group raised Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cyberark Software to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a line rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of Cyberark Software opened at $66.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.05. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $67.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after buying an additional 213,302 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,071,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth $47,387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,149.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 372,090 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.