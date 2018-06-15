Cyder (CYDER) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Cyder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyder has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyder has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00078365 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000907 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cyder Coin Profile

CYDER is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

