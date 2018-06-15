CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Trading 5.4% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.81. 989,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,015,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,594 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,562,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 962,040 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,955,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 953,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

