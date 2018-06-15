Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5542558088723 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners traded up $0.08, reaching $7.87, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,828. Cypress Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 71.49% and a net margin of 2.37%. equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.